Election 2020
Full Election Results
Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Obama Interviews
Norah O'Donnell Reports
Surveillance Documentary
Coronavirus Updates
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Biden to name Jake Sullivan as national security adviser
AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine up to 90% effective, trials show
GOP starting to tell Trump it's over: "Stop golfing and concede"
Nevada governor issues "statewide pause" as virus cases rise
Biden expected to pick Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador
U.S. swimmer breaks two world records in 40 minutes
2 dead in stabbing rampage at San Jose church
Trump legal team disavows association with Sidney Powell
Pat Quinn, Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder, has died at age 37
2020 Elections
Biden to name Jake Sullivan as national security adviser
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Both parties rev up campaigns for crucial Georgia Senate runoffs
Biden expected to announce Tony Blinken as secretary of state
GOP starting to tell Trump it's over: "Stop golfing and concede"
Biden expected to pick Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador
Trump legal team disavows association with lawyer Sidney Powell
Trump campaign requests recount in Georgia
White House press secretary refuses to acknowledge election outcome
Dems denounce Trump's attempts to pressure Michigan officials
When do states certify their election results?
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine up to 90% effective, late stage trials show
Another potential coronavirus vaccine is showing promising results. Charlie D'Agata reports from Oxford University in England on the AstraZeneca vaccine trial.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue