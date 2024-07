Assessing Sen. JD Vance's views on women For days, Democrats have been hammering Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance for policy positions and statements he's made about women, in part due to a 2021 clip about "childless cat ladies" that has since gone viral. Amanda Hunter, gender and politics expert for the nonpartisan project Gender on the Ballot, joins "America Decides" to look deeper into what Vance has said about his views on gender.