Growing support for Asian Americans after recent attacks In the wake of last week's shootings in Georgia, more communities are coming together to stand in solidarity with Asian Americans. It's been a galvanizing moment for those within the AAPI community, following a significant spike in anti-Asian racism and discrimination. Last year, the FBI warned of a potential surge in crimes against the community, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Anne Cheng, professor of English and American studies at Princeton University, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.