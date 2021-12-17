As spending bill stalls, Democrats begin new push to pass voting rights legislation Negotiations between Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and President Joe Biden on the social and climate spending package have stalled, holding up other legislative efforts such as the voting rights legislation the president and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about with a group of Democratic senators virtually Thursday. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports and CBS News political contributor Molly Hooper joined CBSN to discuss the latest on Capitol Hill.