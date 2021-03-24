Live

As casinos close, what's next for Atlantic City?

After a quarter center of the Atlantic City, New Jersey, boardwalk, the Showboat Casino closed its doors. And, with two more casinos closing in the coming weeks, what will become of the gambling city? Anne Marie-Green reports.
