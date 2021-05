Artist Duncan Hannah recalls New York in the 70s in new book The 70s in New York were a wild ride. From the avant garde art of Andy Warhol to the edgy sounds of punk rock, it was a crazy, kinetic decade that redefined pop culture. Artist Duncan Hannah was in the middle of it all. He recalls the years in his rollicking journals which are being published next week as: "Twentieth-Century Boy: Notebooks of the Seventies." Anthony Mason reports.