Arthur Brooks explains why therapy won't necessarily make you happier A growing number of Americans are seeking time with a counselor to help treat depression and anxiety. One in seven Americans received mental health counseling or therapy in 2024, according to the CDC. However, CBS News contributor Arthur Brooks says therapy won't necessarily make you happier. He joins "CBS Mornings News" to talk about how to improve your well-being and his upcoming book, "The Meaning of Your Life: Finding Purpose in an Age of Emptiness."