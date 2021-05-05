Live

Art world: Scenes from the summer

From art that floats on a barge in Chicago, to a pop-up bodega/art installation in New York City and a celebration of Polaroid art in Fort Worth, "Sunday Morning" checks out some of the season's most unusual exhibitions.
