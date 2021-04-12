Live

Arrest made in murder of American woman

A Senegalese immigrant has been arrested in the murder of an American artist. Ashley Olsen was found strangled to death in her apartment in Florence, Italy. CBS News producer Sabina Castelfranco is in Rome and joins CBSN with the latest details.
