George Santos Under Scrutiny
CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
How Biden made his unannounced visit to Ukraine
Another strong quake hits Turkey-Syria border
Alec Baldwin no longer facing firearm enhancement in manslaughter charge
Housekeeper's husband arrested in shooting death of Bishop O'Connell
Feds seek to seize funds from white supremacist convicted for Charlottesville attack
Woman flees to gas station after allegedly being held captive for nearly a year
U.S. alerted Russia to Biden's secret Ukraine visit ahead of time
U.K. police identify body as missing mother Nicola Bulley
First-generation iPhone sells for more than $63,000
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Arrest made in killing of Los Angeles bishop
Police in Los Angeles said they've made an arrest in connection with the murder of a Catholic bishop. Bishop David O'Connell was gunned down inside his home and found dead Saturday. Carter Evans has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On