Army soldier accused of providing support to ISIS

Ikaika Kang, an active duty U.S. soldier who was deployed twice to fight terrorists, was arrested on terrorism charges. An FBI SWAT team detained Kang in Hawaii Saturday after he pledged allegiance to ISIS. Jeff Pegues reports.
