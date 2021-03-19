Live

Watch CBSN Live

Armless archer uses feet to get perfect score

Hundreds of people picked up a bow and arrow to compete in the state archery championship, in West Fargo, North Dakota, but all eyes seemed to aimed at one competitor from Iowa. KXJB's Nicole Johnson reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.