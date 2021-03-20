Live

Arkansas man rushes to aid tornado victims

Moments after a tornado tore across Mayflower, Arkansas, Nick Naylor set out to search for victims of the storm. Naylor and other residents were forced to improvise in order to save lives. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
