Arguing for the legal right to die Brain cancer patient Brittany Maynard drew national attention when she moved to Oregon where she could legally end her own life with physician-prescribed pills. But that is not allowed in New York, where Eve Eliot's husband was in agony with terminal ALS. The right to die on his or her own terms is a passionately debated topic within families and state legislatures. Rita Braver reports on the controversial issue.