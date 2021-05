Arctic temperatures blast Midwest and Northeast There are wind chill advisories and warnings Saturday night from Georgia to Maine. Saturday, New York City airports tied and broke single-digit record lows -- not factoring in the wind. Chicago recorded 12 straight days below 20 degrees. Coastal communities like Duxbury, Mass. -- which flooded during Thursday's Nor'easter-- are locked in a deep freeze. Before the thaw, it's going to get worse, with temperatures bottoming out overnight. CBS News' Brook Silva Braga reports.