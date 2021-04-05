Live

Watch CBSN Live

Apple Watch will soon be available in stores

Apple will now allow shoppers to select and buy an Apple Watch online, and they'll be able to pick it up in stores. CNET senior associate editor Iyaz Akhtar explains why Apple is changing the sales tactic.
