Apple unveils new, lower-cost iPhone 16e

Apple has revealed its new budget-friendly smartphone, the iPhone 16e, starting at $599 and touting new AI features and a stronger battery. Bridget Carey, editor-at-large for CNET, joined CBS News to discuss the new phone.
