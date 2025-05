Appeals court hears arguments on detained students from Tufts, Columbia A federal appellate panel on Tuesday heard arguments in the cases of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish doctoral candidate at Tufts University, and Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian student at Columbia University, Both were detained by federal immigration officials and now face removal from the U.S. after they made statements that were critical of Israel. CBS News legal reporter Katrina Kaufman has more.