AOC raising big money as Republicans see chaos at town halls

Three people were arrested at a town hall hosted by Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Tuesday night with at least one person being tased. Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continue to bring large crowds to their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour as Ocasio-Cortez touts a $9.6 million fundraising haul in the first three months of 2025. NOTUS reporter Riley Rogerson and Politico White House reporter Sophia Cai join "America Decides" to discuss.
