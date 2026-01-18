Anti-ICE protesters face off against supporters of immigration crackdown In Minneapolis Saturday, demonstrators in support of ICE (led by a pardoned January 6 rioter) were outnumbered by Minnesotans protesting immigration policies and the violent tactics used by federal agents. Meanwhile, the Justice Department, which has refused to pursue a civil rights investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent, has launched probes into Minnesota officials who have criticized the Trump administration. Ian Lee reports the latest.