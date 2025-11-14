Anthropic says Chinese hackers used its AI chatbot in cyberattack The AI firm Anthropic says Chinese hackers used its artificial intelligence tools to spy on tech companies, financial institutions and government agencies in what it believes is the first documented case of a worldwide cyberattack with minimal human involvement. CBS News contributor Chris Krebs, the former head of the federal government's cybersecurity agency, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss what this could mean for the future and how to prevent it.