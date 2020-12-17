Anthony Mason explores New York City holiday festivities in the time of COVID-19 In a year unlike any other, Anthony Mason walks around his native New York City to take stock of the pandemic's impact on this city's iconic holiday season. Mason goes Christmas wreath shopping with Cyndi Lauper, walks down shuttered Broadway with Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, watches New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck dance "The Sugar Plum Fairy" from George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker," and visits with Central Synagogue's Cantor Mutlu for a Hanukkah message that meets the moment for a city that has survived and continues to endure.