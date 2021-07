Fauci warns U.S. is heading in "wrong direction" as COVID cases skyrocket again Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. is heading in the "wrong direction" with the coronavirus pandemic. Cases are skyrocketing, and as Manuel Bojorquez and David Begnaud report, most of those infections are among the unvaccinated. Then, internal medicine physician Dr. Stella Safo joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with the day's coronavirus headlines.