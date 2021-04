Anthony D'Amato performs "Rain On A Strange Roof" Rapidly rising singer-songwriter Anthony D'Amato got an early musical start, studying piano at age six. The New Jersey native recorded his debut album, "Down Wires," in his Princeton University dorm room and never looked back. He released two more collections, including the highly-regarded "Shipwreck from the Shore" in 2014. His brand new album, "Cold Snap" was released Thursday. D'Amato joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to perform his first single, "Rain On A Strange Roof."