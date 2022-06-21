Antarctic expeditioners plunge into icy water for mid-winter swim Australian expeditioners in Antarctica celebrated the winter solstice on Tuesday by plunging into freezing cold water in a hole cut into ice. The shortest day of the year represents a turning point for those living down south who haven't seen the sun in weeks. “This is a tradition in the Antarctic calendar to celebrate the middle of winter and the return of the sun. It’s madness, it’s ridiculous, but it’s what we do here in Antarctica,” the station leader said.