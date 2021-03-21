Live

Watch CBSN Live

And they're off! Wood tick racing in Minnesota

Minnesota’s long, harsh winter did nothing to control the tick population. But this abundance will actually enhance a rather odd competition that takes place in the small town of Cuyuna, Minn. Mike Binkley reports.
