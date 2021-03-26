Assessing what makes the U.S. vulnerable to Russian disinformation The National Intelligence Council released a recently unclassified report earlier this month assessing foreign threats to the 2020 presidential election. It ultimately found that Russia played the biggest role in successfully influencing our democracy. Many might blame former President Trump, but there are a number of other reasons why Americans are so vulnerable. Anne Applebaum, staff writer at The Atlantic, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.