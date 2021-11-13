Analyzing the COVID pandemic roughly 20 months after cases broke out COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in several states across the country approximately 20 months into the pandemic. Additionally, three states have made booster shots available to all adults despite CDC officials recommending them for select groups only. CBSN's Lana Zak sits down with Jodie Guest, professor and vice chair in the epidemiology department at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University, to discuss the latest COVID-19 developments and what to expect in the months and years to come.