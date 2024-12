Analyzing former President Jimmy Carter's leadership style and his values Following his death, millions of Americans are paying tribute to Jimmy Carter, who, at 100 years old, lived longer than any other president in U.S. history. His time in the White House included many accomplishments, but also difficulties. Kevin Mattson, contemporary history professor at Ohio University, and Ernie Suggs, reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, join CBS News to discuss Carter's legacy.