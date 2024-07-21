An unconventional week in presidential politics The impact of this past week's Republican National Convention - where wrestling stars and former critics came to honor former President Donald Trump, whose 1.5-hour acceptance speech dwelled on familiar grievances and left some attendees dozing - is up for debate. At the same time, President Joe Biden continued to resist calls from some Democrats and donors to drop out. CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports on signs of unity and disarray on the road to Election Day.