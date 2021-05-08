An interview with two fathers channeling their grief into gun violence prevention Greg Gibson lost his 18-year-old son Galen Gibson in a school shooting at Simon’s Rock College in Massachusetts on Dec. 14, 1992. Twenty years later, the horror at Sandy Hook became the deadliest school shooting in U.S history. Mark Barden’s son Daniel was murdered that day. For 20 years, Gibson had lived the hell Barden was just entering. They soon realized that’s not all they had in common. Jim Axelrod spoke to them in this extended interview.