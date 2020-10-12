Amy Coney Barrett casts herself in the mold of Antonin Scalia on Day 1 of Supreme Court hearings In the first day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats sought to frame their opposition by focusing on the legal threat to the Affordable Care Act. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford, CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, and Politico White House correspondent Tina Nguyen spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about what's at stake for each side in this confirmation battle.