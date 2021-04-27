Live

Americans unite to rebuild burned Texas mosque

After a mosque in Texas burned down over the weekend, an online campaign has received close to $1 million in donations from nearly 20,000 people in over three days. David Begnaud reports on the overwhelming response.
