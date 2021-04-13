Americans need more exercise to prevent heart disease, survey shows Heart health is a big issue for many people, especially during Heart Awareness Month. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in this country, killing someone every 84 seconds. Exercise is crucial for prevention, but a new Cleveland Clinic survey shows 40 percent of Americans are getting less than the recommended amount. Dr. Tara Narula, cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how to set realistic goals to lower your risk.