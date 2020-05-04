Americans document their experiences during the pandemic People across the country are sharing daily video diaries documenting their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic with CBS News. Jaqi Wright and Nikki Howard are Maryland sisters who started The Furlough Cheesecake after the government shutdown of 2018. Rances Perez is the founder of The VidaProject, a mindset and fitness program based in New Jersey. Lindsey Nash owns a hair salon in Georgia, which is now open of businesses. Bill Wood is a California truck driver, who has been delivering food up and down the West Coast.