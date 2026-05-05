American stuck on hantavirus-stricken cruise ship speaks out: "All we want ... is to feel safe" The World Health Organization said a cruise ship quarantined off West Africa will continue to Spain's Canary Islands after two passengers with the dangerous hantavirus are medically evacuated. Seven passengers are believed to have gotten the virus and three have died. Tom Hanson has more on the outbreak, and CBS News medical correspondent Dr. Céline Gounder joins to discuss what to know about hantavirus.