American killed helping Kurds fight ISIS in Syria

Keith Broomfield is likely the first U.S. citizen to die battling against ISIS militants. The 36-year-old was from Massachusetts where he worked for his family's business. Margaret Brennan reports on why he joined a fight so far from home.
