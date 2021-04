American Girl unveils new Civil Rights-era doll If you grew up in the ‘90s or have a school-age daughter, then you're probably familiar with the brand American Girl, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Since 1986, the business has sold more than 29 million dolls and more than 153 million books. This summer, it will release a new historical doll, Melody, the company’s third African-American doll. Only on “CBS This Morning,” Jericka Duncan goes inside the design studio for the first exclusive look.