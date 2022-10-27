American fighter in Ukraine traumatized by his experiences on the battlefield
Holly Williams speaks with an American fighter who has since left the front lines of Ukraine to deal with his PTSD. In southern Ukraine, the fighter who refers to himself by his call sign, Elvis, says he repeatedly witnessed Russian forces using white phosphorus munitions against them. He admits that he's profoundly traumatized and fears one of his former comrades could commit suicide because of what they went through together.