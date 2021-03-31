America to Mother Nature: Let it go

Live

Temperatures in Minneapolis struggled to crack zero and windchills hit 31 below. In Kentucky, two people were rescued after they fell in a pond while trying to save their dog. Jamie Yuccas of WCCO reports on the cold weather.
