Amazon launching paid-version of Alexa If you have an Amazon smart speaker, you may count on Alexa to help keep track of your to-do lists, check the weather or answer your questions on the fly, but would you pay extra if it meant an upgraded version of the personal voice assistant? Amazon is ready to find out as it looks to launch its delayed AI Alexa subscription by October. Abrar Al-Heeti, consumer tech and mobile reporter for CNET, joined CBS News to discuss the new service.