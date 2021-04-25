Live

Watch CBSN Live

Amazon Go opens cashier-free smart grocery store

Amazon has already changed the way we shop online and now they are hoping to do the same in stores as well. Wall Street Journal reporter Laura Stevens joins CBSN with more on their plan to ditch the lines.
