"Amazing Race" host Phil Keoghan talks new series The 15-time Emmy-winning series, "The Amazing Race," is about to film its 30th season. But the show's host, Phil Keoghan, has been busy with another show about traveling the world called "Flying High with Phil Keoghan." Keoghan joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the inspiration behind his new series for the Smithsonian Channel and his documentary in which he retraces the route of the 1928 Tour De France on an original 1928 bike - which weighs about twice as much as modern ones.