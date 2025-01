Amanda Nguyen on making history as first Vietnamese woman in space Amanda Nguyen, a civil rights activist and astronaut, is set to become the first Vietnamese and Southeast Asian woman to travel to space. Nguyen, who fought for the rights of sexual assault survivors, shares her journey of resilience and activism, including her groundbreaking work on the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights, signed in 2016. She will travel to space with Blue Origin later this year.