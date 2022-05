Amanda Kloots on life, loss and moving forward following her Broadway star husband’s death Nearly two years after Broadway star Nick Cordero died of complications from COVID, his widow Amanda Kloots sat down to talk about life, loss and moving forward. Nick was one of the first public figures to die from the virus. Amanda wrote a book about her journey and is now a co-host on CBS' "The Talk." David Begnaud visited her at home in California to find out how she and her young son Elvis are doing.