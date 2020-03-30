Coronavirus Updates
Struggling farmers hit hard by coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic has hit America's farmers from Texas to Minnesota. They already have been facing financial hardships, worsened by a trade war and labor shortages. Mireya Villarreal reports.
