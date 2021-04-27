Live

Watch CBSN Live

Almanac: T-Rex discoverer Barnum Brown

On February 12, 1873 paleontologist Barnum Brown was born in Carbondale, Kansas. The scientist who came to be known as "Mr. Bones" uncovered the partial skeleton of a huge, previously-unknown dinosaur - the Tyrannosaurus Rex. Jane Pauley Reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.