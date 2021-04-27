Live

Watch CBSN Live

Almanac: Cracker Jack

The caramel-coated treat, introduced at the 1893 Chicago World's Fair and soon a ballpark favorite, became a real treasure on February 19, 1912, when hidden prizes were first added to every box. Jane Pauley reports.
