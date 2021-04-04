Live

Watch CBSN Live

Allen Iverson in the Toyota Green Room

In this week’s edition of “Sounds of the Toyota Green Room,” Allen Iverson chats with “CBS This Morning” co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell. Gayle also chats with Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.