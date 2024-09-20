Late Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed accused of sexual assault London's luxury department store Harrods has apologized after allegations emerged that its former owner, businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed, raped and sexually assaulted some ex-employees. More than 20 women say they were sexually assaulted by the billionaire with five claiming they were raped, according to a BBC News investigation. Al-Fayed, who died last year, had previously denied accusations of sexual assault. BBC News correspondent Azadeh Moshiri has more.