Late Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed accused of sexual assault

London's luxury department store Harrods has apologized after allegations emerged that its former owner, businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed, raped and sexually assaulted some ex-employees. More than 20 women say they were sexually assaulted by the billionaire with five claiming they were raped, according to a BBC News investigation. Al-Fayed, who died last year, had previously denied accusations of sexual assault. BBC News correspondent Azadeh Moshiri has more.
